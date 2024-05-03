Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $77.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.17.

Perficient Trading Up 3.4 %

PRFT opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

