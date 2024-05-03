Barrington Research Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $38.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,785. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after buying an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.