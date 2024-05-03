BCE Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

BCE stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.90. 1,315,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,680. BCE has a 12 month low of C$43.96 and a 12 month high of C$65.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0377747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.