BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.2 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

