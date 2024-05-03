Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.6 %

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 434,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

