Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 920 by Analysts at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 906 ($11.38).

Beazley stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 631 ($7.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 662.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 583.76. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79).

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

