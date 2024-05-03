Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 6,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

