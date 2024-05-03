Beldex (BDX) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $220.99 million and $1.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.17 or 0.05031908 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,528,389 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,148,389 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

