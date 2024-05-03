Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $2.51

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.