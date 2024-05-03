Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 3,420,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 53.4% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

