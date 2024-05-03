Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 173.22% from the company’s current price.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

