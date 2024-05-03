Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

