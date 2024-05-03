Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Amgen stock traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

