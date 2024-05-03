Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7,157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,260,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 16,240,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,961,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
