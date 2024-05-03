Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 362.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.76. 661,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

