Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

