Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,757. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.