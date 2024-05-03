Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,505,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after buying an additional 118,387 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 166,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 28,021,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

