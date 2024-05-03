Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 101,916 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,040,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,081,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,181. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.