Bentley Systems’ (BSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.44.
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
