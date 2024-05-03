Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

BRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 1,219,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.21 million, a PE ratio of 795.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

