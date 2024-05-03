Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Berry had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

