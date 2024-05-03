Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 2% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.05. 27,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Better Choice Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

