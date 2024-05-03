Beyond’s (BYON) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

