BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. 7,335,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,533. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $95,702,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.