BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BJRI traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 419,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,510. The stock has a market cap of $819.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

