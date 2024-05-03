Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Trading Down 8.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.75. 124,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 48,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$481.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4749859 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$44,200.00. In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Also, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00. Insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

