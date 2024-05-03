BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 145,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

