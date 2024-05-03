BlackRock Greater Europe Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BRGE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 113,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,588. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £616.89 million, a PE ratio of 670.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.66.

About BlackRock Greater Europe

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

