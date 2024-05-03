BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.10. The company had a trading volume of 160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.59.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 266,130.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,492,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 334,634,523.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 1,142,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,831 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

