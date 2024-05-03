BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 100,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,304. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
