BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 18,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,670. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
