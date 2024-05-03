BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading 0.3% Higher

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $758.44 and last traded at $757.01. 93,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 615,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $754.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $798.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,057 shares of company stock valued at $58,575,704. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

