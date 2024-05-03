BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

TCPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 302,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

