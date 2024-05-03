Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 113,668 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.

SQ stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,911,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,580. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

