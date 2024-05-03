Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $70.28 on Friday. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

