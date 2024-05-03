Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.30, but opened at $76.49. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Block shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 8,631,000 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

