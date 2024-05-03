Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 6,892,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

