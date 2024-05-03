Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $21.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. 6,892,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

