Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Posts Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock remained flat at $2.67 on Friday. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,356. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

