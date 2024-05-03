BNB (BNB) Price Tops $586.51 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $586.51 or 0.00931463 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.56 billion and $847.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,515 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,581.39866647. The last known price of BNB is 563.9711596 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $775,134,180.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

