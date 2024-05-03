Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.49 and last traded at $178.95. 1,745,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,585,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

