Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,025.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,820.81.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $119.37 on Friday, reaching $3,592.28. The stock had a trading volume of 423,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,523.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,395.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

