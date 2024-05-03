Booking’s (BKNG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,850.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Booking stock opened at $3,472.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,523.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,395.60. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.