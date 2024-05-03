Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.