Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.27, but opened at $111.02. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $108.94, with a volume of 121,963 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

