BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 1,534,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTSG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.