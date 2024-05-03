Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $43.83. 3,174,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,808,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

