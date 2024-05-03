Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 57.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 156.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

