Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 255,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.
BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
